Kansas City Star Apologizes for Racism in Decades of Reporting

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The newspaper said it had “disenfranchised, ignored and scorned” generations of Black people. The apology comes after one in September by The Los Angeles Times.
News video: Newspaper president issues apology for racist coverage

Newspaper president issues apology for racist coverage 06:17

 The Kansas City Star President and Editor Mike Fannin talks to CNN’s Pamela Brown about the apology issued by the newspaper after what it is calling decades of “robbing an entire community of opportunity, dignity, justice and recognition.”

