Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax TV: Pennsylvania Lawsuit First of Many Efforts

Newsmax Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The new effort by President Donald Trump's legal team asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn three Pennsylvania Supreme Court decisions is just the first of many efforts to overturn what they see as a fraudulent election, Rudy Giuliani tells Newsmax TV.
