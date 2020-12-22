Global  
 

Lockerbie Bombing of 1988: US Unseals Charges Against New Suspect

Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Attorney General William P. Barr said that investigators had obtained a confession in 2012 from a bomb expert admitting his role in the terrorist attack on a jetliner over Scotland.
U.S. Unseals Charges Against New Suspect in 1988 Lockerbie Bombing

 Attorney General William P. Barr said that investigators had obtained a confession in 2012 from a bomb expert admitting his role in the terrorist attack on a..
NYTimes.com

Barr announces new charges in 1988 Pan Am bombing

 On the 32nd anniversary of the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, Attorney General William Barr on Monday announced new charges against the man who made the bomb..
CBS News

US charges alleged Pan Am 103 bombmaker

 The Justice Department on Monday unsealed charges accusing a Libyan bomb expert for the 1988 explosion of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. (Dec...
USATODAY.com
U.S. charges Libyan man in Lockerbie bombing [Video]

U.S. charges Libyan man in Lockerbie bombing

The United States on Monday unsealed criminal charges against a third alleged conspirator in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:00Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Bombmaker charged for 1988 Lockerbie plane attack

 The US Justice Department has announced new charges against a Libyan bombmaker for the 1988 terrorist attack on a Pan Am passenger airliner over Lockerbie,..
New Zealand Herald

