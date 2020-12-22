Global  
 

Sen. Wyden: 'Dozens of Email Accounts' Were Hacked at Treasury

Newsmax Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Dozens of email accounts at the U.S. Treasury Department were comprised by the powerful hackers responsible for a wide-ranging espionage campaign against U.S. government agencies, the office of U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said on Monday.
