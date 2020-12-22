Sen. Wyden: 'Dozens of Email Accounts' Were Hacked at Treasury
Dozens of email accounts at the U.S. Treasury Department were comprised by the powerful hackers responsible for a wide-ranging espionage campaign against U.S. government agencies, the office of U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said on Monday.
