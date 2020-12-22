Rep. Omar Blasts AOC, Others in Congress for Jumping Line on Vaccine Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In a scathing Twitter post, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., criticized fellow members of Congress for jumping ahead of the elderly and frontline workers in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. 👓 View full article

