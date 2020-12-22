Global  
 

School Spokesman: 73 West Point Cadets Accused Of Cheating On Exam

CBS 2 Tuesday, 22 December 2020
A spokesman for the academy at West Point said Monday that 73 cadets were accused of cheating on the calculus exam in May after instructors noticed irregularities in answers.
News video: West Point accuses more than 70 cadets of cheating, worst academic scandal since 1976

West Point accuses more than 70 cadets of cheating, worst academic scandal since 1976 00:42

 More than 70 cadets are accused of cheating on a final exam. West Point graduates become senior Army leaders.

Dozens of West Point cadets accused of cheating on math exam

 The scandal could be the largest violation of the school's honor system in years, an official said.
