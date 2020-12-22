Global  
 

Fleitz to Newsmax TV: US Likely to Rejoin Iran Nuclear Deal Under Biden

Newsmax Tuesday, 22 December 2020
The United States likely will rejoin the nuclear deal with Iran under President-elect Joe Biden, former National Security Council Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz told Newsmax TV."Yeah, I'm afraid that's probably the case," Fleitz told host Grant Stinchfield on Monday's...
