Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

School Spokesman: 73 West Point Cadets Accused Of Cheating On Exam

CBS 2 Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
A spokesman for the academy at West Point said Monday that 73 cadets were accused of cheating on the calculus exam in May after instructors noticed irregularities in answers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: West Point accuses more than 70 cadets of cheating, worst academic scandal since 1976

West Point accuses more than 70 cadets of cheating, worst academic scandal since 1976 00:42

 More than 70 cadets are accused of cheating on a final exam. West Point graduates become senior Army leaders.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

West Point Football's Unsung Hero [Video]

West Point Football's Unsung Hero

The West Point Green Wave are a powerhouse in Mississippi high school football. Winners of four of the last five Class 5A state championships and tied with South Panola for the crown of the most titles..

Credit: WCBIPublished