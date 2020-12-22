Three charged in connection to California strip club shooting over mask dispute Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Three men were arrested last week in connection with a drive-by shooting at a California strip on Halloween that injured three people after they were kicked out over their refusal to wear masks, prosecutors said Monday. 👓 View full article



