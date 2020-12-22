Three charged in connection to California strip club shooting over mask dispute
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Three men were arrested last week in connection with a drive-by shooting at a California strip on Halloween that injured three people after they were kicked out over their refusal to wear masks, prosecutors said Monday.
Three men were arrested last week in connection with a drive-by shooting at a California strip on Halloween that injured three people after they were kicked out over their refusal to wear masks, prosecutors said Monday.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources