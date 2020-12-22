Global  
 

Americans will Receive Stimulus Checks as early as Next Week, Mnuchin says

HNGN Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Americans will Receive Stimulus Checks as early as Next Week, Mnuchin saysIn a matter of days, Americans who qualified for direct payments in new coronavirus relief legislation could be seen hitting their bank accounts as confirmed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday.
