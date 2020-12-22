Global  
 

Senator Wyden: Dozens of Emails Hacked at the US Treasury Department

HNGN Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Senator Wyden: Dozens of Emails Hacked at the US Treasury DepartmentThe recent hack of the treasury department had many email accounts compromised in the hack. This was part of the recent Solar Wind hacked that hit several government agencies.
