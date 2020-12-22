Global  
 

Lindsey Graham Tells Barr Hunter Biden's Dealings Must Be Reviewed Thoroughly Not Otherwise

HNGN Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Lindsey Graham Tells Barr Hunter Biden's Dealings Must Be Reviewed Thoroughly Not OtherwiseA top senator told AG Barr that Hunter Biden and his foreign peddling should be clearly exposed. The activities of the Biden family may have compromised America, and answers are wanted.
