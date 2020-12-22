Coronavirus updates: Dr. Anthony Fauci to get vaccinated; 2020 is deadliest year in US history; $600 stimulus checks to go out next week
Stimulus checks will start going out next week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says. California faces 'darkest days.' Latest COVID news.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
COVID Scientists Want to Mimic Elvis Presley Getting Polio Injection On CameraScientists are looking for the next Elvis Presley to tamp down resistance to the COVID vaccine ... and if they're lucky they'll find someone as effective as The..
TMZ.com
Rep. Shalala's Dog, Fauci, Barks & Fusses Through CNN InterviewA Florida congresswoman's dog appears to be just as pissed as she is that the Senate and House can't seem to pass a stimulus package -- 'cause the pooch wouldn't..
TMZ.com
'He is good to go': Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa on 'Sesame Street' town hallSanta Claus may be immune to COVID-19 but he now has an extra layer of protection thanks to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
USATODAY.com
COVID Isn't Scaring Hoards of Christmas Travelers at AirportsApparently an untold thousands of folks didn't get Dr. Fauci's memo about not traveling for XMAS ... or they're just ignoring it. LAX was PACKED Friday night..
TMZ.com
Steven Mnuchin 77th and current United States Secretary of the Treasury
U.S. Treasury confirms hack as more blame Russia
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:43Published
The Trump Admin Pushed For One Time $600 Stimulus
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:25Published
Mnuchin, Powell push for more small business aid
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:30Published
Biden tasks women-led economic team with recovery
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11Published
California State of the United States of America
Guess Who This Flyin' Fella Turned Into!Before this petite pilot was a member of one of the most popular rap groups in history, he was just another Christmas kid opening his presents in Los Angeles,..
TMZ.com
In California: Newsom says stay-at-home orders will likely be extendedPlus: The world's third-richest woman donates $10 million to Goodwill, L.A. schools to remain closed, and an extraordinary photo of a bighorn sheep.
USATODAY.com
California faces 'darkest days' as COVID-19 cases surge, pushing hospital staff to the breaking pointOnce a model for keeping COVID-19 cases at bay, California is facing 'darkest days' of crisis as hospitals quickly fill to capacity.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
PM Modi lauds AMU's contribution in fight against COVID
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:23Published
Delhi: Five passengers from UK test COVID-19 positive amid concerns over new coronavirus strainPassengers arriving from the UK in Punjab were seen waiting in a long queue on Tuesday at the Amritsar airport to get themselves tested for COVID-19.
DNA
Christmas enthusiasm suffers as purchase dips in Delhi
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:15Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources