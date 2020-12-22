Global  
 

Coronavirus updates: Dr. Anthony Fauci to get vaccinated; 2020 is deadliest year in US history; $600 stimulus checks to go out next week

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Stimulus checks will start going out next week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says. California faces 'darkest days.' Latest COVID news.
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Stimulus checks to arrive as soon as next week

 New help from Congress could soon be on the way with stimulus checks going out before the new year begins.

COVID Scientists Want to Mimic Elvis Presley Getting Polio Injection On Camera

 Scientists are looking for the next Elvis Presley to tamp down resistance to the COVID vaccine ... and if they're lucky they'll find someone as effective as The..
TMZ.com

Rep. Shalala's Dog, Fauci, Barks & Fusses Through CNN Interview

 A Florida congresswoman's dog appears to be just as pissed as she is that the Senate and House can't seem to pass a stimulus package -- 'cause the pooch wouldn't..
TMZ.com

'He is good to go': Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa on 'Sesame Street' town hall

 Santa Claus may be immune to COVID-19 but he now has an extra layer of protection thanks to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
USATODAY.com

COVID Isn't Scaring Hoards of Christmas Travelers at Airports

 Apparently an untold thousands of folks didn't get Dr. Fauci's memo about not traveling for XMAS ... or they're just ignoring it. LAX was PACKED Friday night..
TMZ.com

U.S. Treasury confirms hack as more blame Russia [Video]

U.S. Treasury confirms hack as more blame Russia

[NFA] The U.S. secretary of the Treasury on Monday publicly confirmed that his department had been breached, saying: "Our unclassified systems did have some access." This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published
The Trump Admin Pushed For One Time $600 Stimulus [Video]

The Trump Admin Pushed For One Time $600 Stimulus

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration was aiming to deliver aid more efficiently. Business Insider reports that Mnuchin's plan is one-time stimulus checks instead of weekly federal unemployment benefits. "We view this as a more effective way to get the money out quickly." Economists say that replacing a weekly federal benefit with a one-time $600 payment would be a less efficient way to help jobless Americans.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:25Published
Mnuchin, Powell push for more small business aid [Video]

Mnuchin, Powell push for more small business aid

America's top U.S. economic officials urged Congress on Tuesday to provide more help for small businesses amid fears that a vaccine may not arrive in time to prevent a surging coronavirus pandemic from inflicting more damage to the economy. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:30Published
Biden tasks women-led economic team with recovery [Video]

Biden tasks women-led economic team with recovery

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from the pandemic. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

Guess Who This Flyin' Fella Turned Into!

 Before this petite pilot was a member of one of the most popular rap groups in history, he was just another Christmas kid opening his presents in Los Angeles,..
TMZ.com

In California: Newsom says stay-at-home orders will likely be extended

 Plus: The world's third-richest woman donates $10 million to Goodwill, L.A. schools to remain closed, and an extraordinary photo of a bighorn sheep.
 
USATODAY.com

California faces 'darkest days' as COVID-19 cases surge, pushing hospital staff to the breaking point

 Once a model for keeping COVID-19 cases at bay, California is facing 'darkest days' of crisis as hospitals quickly fill to capacity.
USATODAY.com

PM Modi lauds AMU's contribution in fight against COVID [Video]

PM Modi lauds AMU's contribution in fight against COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Aligarh Muslim University's Centenary celebration event on December 22. Applauding AMU's contribution in fight towards COVID-19, PM Modi said that AMU's contribution to PM Cares Fund, making isolation wards, conducting free tests shows the seriousness of fulfilling obligations. PM Modi further said that the country is on the path where no one is left behind and everyone gets equal opportunities to fulfil their dream. PM said, "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" is the mantra behind it."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:23Published

Delhi: Five passengers from UK test COVID-19 positive amid concerns over new coronavirus strain

 Passengers arriving from the UK in Punjab were seen waiting in a long queue on Tuesday at the Amritsar airport to get themselves tested for COVID-19.
DNA
Christmas enthusiasm suffers as purchase dips in Delhi [Video]

Christmas enthusiasm suffers as purchase dips in Delhi

With 3 days left for Christmas, shopkeepers selling decoration material express their plight. Christmas enthusiasm has faded as the purchase suffered a dip. One of the shopkeepers said, "People who used to buy material worth Rs 1,000 have reduced their budget to Rs 400. The prices of the products have also increased due to the COVID induced lockdown. All we have is hope."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:15Published

Superspreaders, clusters and dead ends: Research reveals more about how coronavirus spreads

 Research from Arizona and beyond suggests the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 can spread erratically, making some infected people “superspreaders” and...
bizjournals

One in five coronavirus sufferers may develop long Covid, figures suggest

 Around one in five people with coronavirus may go on to suffer long Covid, new data suggests.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsNew Zealand Herald

Wall Street to start lower as jitters over new COVID strain offsets news of stimulus deal

 US investors are preparing to get their tin hats on as pandemic panic spreads across the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is expected to open around 375...
Proactive Investors