EU Rebuffs Boris Johnson's Latest Brexit Concession on Fish

Newsmax Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The European Union rejected the U.K.'s latest concessions on fishing, two officials said, dealing a setback to efforts to secure a post-Brexit trade deal.On Monday, the U.K. made an offer that would see value of the fish the EU catches in British waters shrink by 30%,...
