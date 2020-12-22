Trump Issues Executive Order to Construct Beautiful Architecture for Federal Buildings
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to ensure federal buildings display "beautiful" architecture. He found classical architecture to be more favorable than modernist designs.
