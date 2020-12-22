Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Issues Executive Order to Construct Beautiful Architecture for Federal Buildings

HNGN Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Trump Issues Executive Order to Construct Beautiful Architecture for Federal BuildingsUS President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to ensure federal buildings display "beautiful" architecture. He found classical architecture to be more favorable than modernist designs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Washington Post editor shares growth plans and post-Trump vision

Washington Post editor shares growth plans and post-Trump vision 06:05

 Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron talks with Brian Stelter about the Post’s surge in digital subscriptions, its plans for new international “hubs,” and the transition from Trump to Biden. “Holding government accountable” is the mission, and “that’s what we’ll do in the next...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump To Sign ‘America First’ Executive Order [Video]

Trump To Sign ‘America First’ Executive Order

Trump To Sign ‘America First’ Executive Order

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:30Published
Lee to attend vaccine summit at White House; Trump to sign executive order [Video]

Lee to attend vaccine summit at White House; Trump to sign executive order

Gov. Bill Lee heads to the White House for a COVID-19 vaccine summit, where he'll see President Donald Trump sign an executive order to make sure Americans get first access to a vaccine.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:15Published
Biden Plans To Keep FBI Director Wray [Video]

Biden Plans To Keep FBI Director Wray

The NY Times reports that Pres. Elect Joe Biden plans to keep Christopher Wray on as FBI Director. A senior Biden official told The Times Biden was "not removing the FBI director unless Trump fired..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump signs executive order calling for classical architecture for all federal buildings

 The order calls for a new body to address GSA procedures.
bizjournals

Trump Orders US Govt to Only Construct 'Beautiful' Buildings

 President Donald Trump, with only a month left in office, issued an order Monday that future federal buildings must be "beautiful" and preferably built in the...
Newsmax

US President Donald Trump signs executive order on architecture as coronavirus pandemic rages

 US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote "beautiful" federal buildings, attempting to do away with "ugly" modernist styles in favour of...
New Zealand Herald