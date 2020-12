You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources DeSantis pledges to get vaccine



Gov. DeSantis says he won't jump in line and get vaccine ahead of those who are most vulnerable. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:46 Published 17 hours ago Florida's Seniors Next In Line To Receive COVID Vaccine



CBS4's Joan Murray has more on the governor's distribution plan. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:16 Published 22 hours ago WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis News Conference



WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis News Conference Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 25:42 Published 1 day ago