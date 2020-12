Americans are struggling to gain control over their sleep habits in 2020



2020 has been the worst year ever for Americans' sleep, according to new research. The study asked 2,000 Americans about their sleeping habits over the tumultuous year and how they hope to improve it.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published on November 17, 2020

Detectives: Trap Door Under Home Concealed Calaveras Co. Teen Missing For More Than A Week



Authorities have released more details about the case where three people were arrested after a teenage girl missing for a week was found at a West Point home. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:45 Published on November 3, 2020