South Korea Scrambles Jets as Chinese, Russian Aircraft Enter Air Defense Zone

Newsmax Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
South Korea said it scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into its air defense identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft on Tuesday. Four Chinese warplanes entered the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) followed by 15 Russian...
