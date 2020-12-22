Global  
 

Attorney General William Barr breaks with President Trump on election fraud in press conference

CBS News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr, in what is likely his last press conference, said he will not appoint a special counsel to investigate election fraud or Hunter Biden, once again breaking from President Trump on the results of the 2020 election. Paula Reid reports.
News video: Barr says no need for special counsel to investigate election

Barr says no need for special counsel to investigate election 02:45

 Attorney General William Barr rejected several of President Donald Trump’s inflammatory and unfounded statements regarding the presidential election, saying at a news conference that he doesn’t plan to appoint a special counsel to investigate.

