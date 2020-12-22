Attorney General William Barr breaks with President Trump on election fraud in press conference
Attorney General William Barr, in what is likely his last press conference, said he will not appoint a special counsel to investigate election fraud or Hunter Biden, once again breaking from President Trump on the results of the 2020 election. Paula Reid reports.
