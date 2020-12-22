Global  
 

As Americans start to receive Moderna vaccine, questions arise about a new COVID-19 strain

CBS News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Scientists are trying to determine if a new strain of coronavirus jeopardizes the work of vaccines. Dr. Ashish Jha tells "CBS This Morning" how the new variant is affecting the battle against the pandemic.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: HealthWatch: New COVID Strain, Vaccine Distribution

HealthWatch: New COVID Strain, Vaccine Distribution 02:39

 Dr. Mallika Marshall answers questions about a new strain of the coronavirus in the UK and how the vaccine will be distributed.

