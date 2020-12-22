Global  
 

What's in the $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package

CBS News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Congress passed a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package late Monday after negotiating for months on a new round of stimulus. President Trump is now expected to sign it into law. CBS News' Debra Alfarone joined "CBSN AM" with details on what's in the deal.
News video: Congressional Leaders Reach Deal on Economic Relief Package

Congressional Leaders Reach Deal on Economic Relief Package 01:58

 Congressional leaders on Sunday reached a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that includes $600 direct payments to Americans and $300 in enhanced unemployment for the next 10 weeks. Nancy Chen reports from Washington. (12-20-20)

