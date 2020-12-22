What's in the $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package

Republicans need to hold onto at least one of those Senate seats to keep the Senate majority.

US President Donald Trump has signed a massive US$900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals.A..

President Trump's folding ... the guy finally put pen to paper on the latest COVID relief package that he shot down last week, which means some cash is one the..

Rajendran, on her electoral debut, won from the Mudavanmugal ward by bagging 2,872 votes, 549 more than her nearest Congress rival.

Sharing an old video of Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha in which he is advocating the need for farmers to get rid of middlemen and sell their produce..

Jobless benefits expired for millions as Trump and Congress struggled over stimulus details. The EU began its vaccination program. Latest COVID news.

Congress' spending bill eliminates the Trump administration's proposed deep cuts of climate science and adds millions to those programs for 2021.

Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief Bill



Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had harsh words on Sunday for President Donald Trump, saying Trump was 'unbelievably cruel.' Business Insider reports Sanders was irate at Trump for not signing the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 7 hours ago

COVID Relief Bill Stalled With Millions Of Americans Set To Lose Unemployment Benefits



Millions of Americans are set to lose their unemployment benefits, and with a stalled COVID relief bill, there's desperation for those counting on that money; CBS2's Cory James reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:39 Published 1 day ago