Hackers gained access to Treasury Department's emails

CBS News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Email accounts of top Treasury Department officials were infiltrated for months in the massive hacking attack that was recently uncovered, raising fears that hackers possibly linked to Russia stole sensitive information with major financial implications. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joins CBSN AM's Anne-Marie Green to talk about the latest developments.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: U.S. Treasury confirms hack as more blame Russia

U.S. Treasury confirms hack as more blame Russia 01:43

 [NFA] The U.S. secretary of the Treasury on Monday publicly confirmed that his department had been breached, saying: "Our unclassified systems did have some access." This report produced by Chris Dignam.

