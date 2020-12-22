Hackers gained access to Treasury Department's emails
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Email accounts of top Treasury Department officials were infiltrated for months in the massive hacking attack that was recently uncovered, raising fears that hackers possibly linked to Russia stole sensitive information with major financial implications. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joins CBSN AM's Anne-Marie Green to talk about the latest developments.
Email accounts of top Treasury Department officials were infiltrated for months in the massive hacking attack that was recently uncovered, raising fears that hackers possibly linked to Russia stole sensitive information with major financial implications. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joins CBSN AM's Anne-Marie Green to talk about the latest developments.
