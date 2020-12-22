Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fears grow after a new strain of the coronavirus is detected in U.K.

CBS News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
A new strain of the coronavirus spreading in the United Kingdom is creating new fears in Europe and prompting travel restrictions. John Brown, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, explains to CBSN anchor Tanya Rivero how this new strain formed and whether it could be resistant to the vaccine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: India bans all UK flights till December 31st amid fears over new Covid variant | Oneindia News

India bans all UK flights till December 31st amid fears over new Covid variant | Oneindia News 01:32

 India on Monday announced that it will temporarily ban flights from UK to the country after the emergence of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus in Britain. The Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted, Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, Indian govt has decided that all...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tanya Rivero Tanya Rivero

U.K. officials say new COVID-19 strain appears to be 70% more contagious

 European countries are closing their borders to travelers from the U.K. to try to head off the spread of a new variant of COVID-19 that appears to be even more..
CBS News

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigns for Democrats in Georgia

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in Columbus, Georgia, on Monday for a rally on behalf of Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and..
CBS News

Cybersecurity expert says he warned SolarWinds in 2017 they were "incredibly easy" to hack

 A former adviser for the software company SolarWinds, at the center of a massive hack of U.S. government agencies and companies, says he warned them years ago..
CBS News

Trump floats appointing Sidney Powell, lawyer who promoted conspiracy theories, as special counsel on voter fraud

 As Congress spent the weekend working on economic relief for the country, President Trump was taking meetings focused on overturning his election loss. CBSN..
CBS News

John Brown (abolitionist) John Brown (abolitionist) American abolitionist


Weill Cornell Medicine

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains [Video]

Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains

As rollout of Covid-19 vaccines seems to inch closer, Videh Jaipuriar, Chief Executive Officer, Delhi International Airport, briefed the media about facilities aimed at storing and transporting the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:59Published
New COVID Strain 70% More Infectious [Video]

New COVID Strain 70% More Infectious

A new strain of COVID-19 is making headlines all over the world, reports Jeff Wagner (2:07).WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 21, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:07Published
Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine [Video]

Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine

Passengers who arrived from United Kingdom on December 22 have been sent to institutional quarantine in the wake of new coronavirus strain. "Govt should have informed us before. Didn't passengers board..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published