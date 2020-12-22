Fears grow after a new strain of the coronavirus is detected in U.K.
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
A new strain of the coronavirus spreading in the United Kingdom is creating new fears in Europe and prompting travel restrictions. John Brown, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, explains to CBSN anchor Tanya Rivero how this new strain formed and whether it could be resistant to the vaccine.
