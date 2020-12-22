Global  
 

Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Strain Is Likely Already Here, Fauci Says

Gothamist Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Strain Is Likely Already Here, Fauci SaysDr. Fauci during a Congressional hearing on September 23, 2020.

“When you have this amount of spread within a place like the U.K., you really need to assume that it’s here already," Fauci said. [ more › ]
