Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Strain Is Likely Already Here, Fauci Says

New strain of COVID-19 not found in India yet: Govt So far, in India there is no new strain or mutation of Coronavirus, which has been seen in the United Kingdom, informed NITI Aayog member, Dr VK Paul on December 22 while addressing a press conference..

Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains As rollout of Covid-19 vaccines seems to inch closer, Videh Jaipuriar, Chief Executive Officer, Delhi International Airport, briefed the media about facilities aimed at storing and transporting the..

Watch Dr. Fauci receive his Covid-19 vaccination Dr. Anthony Fauci, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receive their Covid-19 vaccines along with several frontline workers.

BioNTech confident vaccine works on new COVID strain It is "highly likely" that BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine works against the mutated strain detected in the UK, the company's CEO says. But if necessary, the...

Wall Street to start lower as jitters over new COVID strain offsets news of stimulus deal US investors are preparing to get their tin hats on as pandemic panic spreads across the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is expected to open around 375...

