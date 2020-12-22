Global  
 

'Jeopardy!' Announcer Shares Fond Memories of Alex Trebek

Newsmax Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Longtime "Jeopardy!" announcer Johnny Gilbert is remembering Alex Trebek weeks after he died from pancreatic cancer. With a career spanning several decades, the 96-year-old has worked with many game show hosts, but in an interview with People, Gilbert said it was Trebek who...
