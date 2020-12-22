Dem Rita Hart Challenging GOP House Win in Iowa
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Democrat Rita Hart has filed papers with the House challenging her six-vote loss in Iowa to Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks. According to Roll Call, Hart filed a "notice of contest" with the House on Tuesday..
