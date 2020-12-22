Dem Rita Hart Challenging GOP House Win in Iowa Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Democrat Rita Hart has filed papers with the House challenging her six-vote loss in Iowa to Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks. According to Roll Call, Hart filed a "notice of contest" with the House on Tuesday.. 👓 View full article

