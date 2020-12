You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden Warns Trump Administration's Vaccine Distribution Plans Are 'Falling Far Behind'



President-elect Joe Biden Tuesday warned Americans that they need to brace for a "very tough period for our nation" with soaring coronavirus case counts and deaths expected in the coming weeks and.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:40 Published 5 hours ago Biden criticises pace of vaccine rollout and vows acceleration



President-elect Joe Biden has criticised the Trump administration for the paceof distributing Covid-19 vaccines, predicting “things will get worse beforethey get better” in regard to the pandemic... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 5 hours ago Biden says Trump Administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort is 'falling behind'



The President-elect said the COVID-19 vaccine distribution is "falling behind" and "not progressing as it should." Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 00:39 Published 11 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Biden to Invoke Defense Production Act for Vaccines President-elect Joe Biden will invoke the Defense Production Act after he's sworn into office to help increase production on the coronavirus vaccine, a member of...

Newsmax 2 days ago