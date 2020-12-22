Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Admin Could Give Immunity to Saudi Prince in Khashoggi Plot

Newsmax Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's administration is currently considering whether to grant legal immunity to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been accused of ordering the assassination...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Trump Admin Reportedly Considering Giving Saudi Crown Prince Immunity Over Lawsuit Alleging Assassination Plot

Trump Admin Reportedly Considering Giving Saudi Crown Prince Immunity Over Lawsuit Alleging Assassination Plot Back in August, a former Saudi intelligence officer publicly accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of ordering his assassination. Saad ­Aljabri filed a...
Mediaite

Trump administration weighing legal immunity for Saudi crown prince, accused in assassination plot

 Read more
Washington Post