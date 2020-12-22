Looming questions over U.K. variant of coronavirus
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says containing the transmission of the coronavirus is key, in order to prevent the virus from mutating further. New variants of the virus has emerged in several countries, including the U.K. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi reports from Newark Liberty International Airport, where travel is ramping up for the holidays, and Dr. Dyan Hes, founder of Gramercy pediatrics, joined CBSN to discuss what scientists are learning so far about the mutation.
