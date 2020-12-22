Global  
 

Looming questions over U.K. variant of coronavirus

CBS News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says containing the transmission of the coronavirus is key, in order to prevent the virus from mutating further. New variants of the virus has emerged in several countries, including the U.K. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi reports from Newark Liberty International Airport, where travel is ramping up for the holidays, and Dr. Dyan Hes, founder of Gramercy pediatrics, joined CBSN to discuss what scientists are learning so far about the mutation.
 California researchers are using a genetic testing program to keep track of a variant of the COVID-19 virus spreading in the U.K. Devin Fehely reports. (12/21/20)

 Nearly 77 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
 The World Health Organization has considered the ideal rate for C-section births to be between 10% to 15%. The US rate is 31%.
 UK officials say the new strain is spreading more rapidly, but it is not believed to be more deadly.
 Much of the decline, though, was offset by a parallel increase in suicides by hanging and other methods of poisoning, the study found, resulting in a much..
After the Government of India said that a new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom hasn't been found in India yet, director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research said the new variant is not more deadly.

A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and is causing worldwide panic. The variant has been detected in multiple countries.

After an alarming outbreak of a mutant coronavirus, multiple countries have canceled flights from the United Kingdom. The move was prompted by fears around the new variant.

