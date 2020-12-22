Global  
 

Newsom Taps California Election Chief Padilla for US Senate

Newsmax Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the state's next U.S. senator to fill the seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.The child of Mexican immigrants, Padilla will be California's first Latino senator, giving...
