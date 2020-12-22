Home For Christmas Story As Overtown Residents Move Back Into Newly Renovated Affordable Housing Apartments

Global  
 

Tuesday, 22 December 2020
It’s a Christmas week move-in that was a long time coming for some Overtown residents as renovations on the first of 116 affordable housing apartments were completed.
 CBS4's Hank Tester spoke with one resident who said they gave her "Coral Gables in Overtown." Read more: https://cbsloc.al/34BCyBb

