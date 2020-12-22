Global  
 

Biden outlines plan for next round of COVID relief

CBS News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The president-elect warned Americans that "darkest days in the battle against COVID-19 are ahead of us."
Biden applauds COVID relief bill, pushes for more

 President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed empathy with struggling families and applauded Congress for passing a coronavirus relief bill. (Dec. 22)
 
USATODAY.com

Twitter will make Joe Biden’s @POTUS account start with zero followers

 Photo by Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

President Biden is going to need some Twitter followers. Twitter plans to wipe out all followers from the..
The Verge

Biden to pick Miguel Cardona as education secretary

 President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Miguel Cardona for education secretary. Cardona is currently the education commissioner in Connecticut and has..
CBS News

AP Top Stories December 22 P

 Here are the top stories for Tuesday, December 22nd: Congress passes COVID aid bill; Fauci gets COVID vaccine; truck drivers stuck in UK; coronavirus-sniffing..
USATODAY.com
Black Lives Matter protesters to sue police over Covid detentions [Video]

Black Lives Matter protesters to sue police over Covid detentions

Black Lives Matter protesters are to sue the police after a watchdog found theforce had been discriminatory in issuing fines to demonstrators.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
Not enough evidence to say COVID vaccine will fail: ICMR-NARI on new strain of coronavirus [Video]

Not enough evidence to say COVID vaccine will fail: ICMR-NARI on new strain of coronavirus

Director and scientist of ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), Dr Samiran Panda said, ?We have tested samples collected from the various parts of the country and haven't seen here the mutant strain of SARS-CoV2 found in the United Kingdom. Over the last 6-7 months, the viral genome studies that have taken place involving over 2,000 samples in India have not identified this mutation. It is premature to think that the efforts to develop a vaccine are going to fall apart. There isn't enough scientific evidence to say that the vaccine is going to fail." The spread of new strain of coronavirus in London and England has been found.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

COVID Headlines: Congress Expected To Pass Relief Bill, Minnesotans Could See Checks Next Week [Video]

COVID Headlines: Congress Expected To Pass Relief Bill, Minnesotans Could See Checks Next Week

More help is headed to American families. Congress is expected to pass a COVID-19 relief bill today. The Treasury Secretary says you could see stimulus payments as soon as next week. WCCO 4 News At 5 -..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 05:44Published
Second round of PPP loans included in new COVID-19 relief package [Video]

Second round of PPP loans included in new COVID-19 relief package

A second round of help is on the way as Congress finally agrees on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:08Published
COVID Relief Bill To Send $54 Billion To New York, Including Lifeline For Cash-Strapped MTA [Video]

COVID Relief Bill To Send $54 Billion To New York, Including Lifeline For Cash-Strapped MTA

Hundreds of dollars could be coming to the bank accounts of millions of Americans as early as next week.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:11Published