AP Top Stories December 22 P
Here are the top stories for Tuesday, December 22nd: Congress passes COVID aid bill; Fauci gets COVID vaccine; truck drivers stuck in UK; coronavirus-sniffing dogs deployed in Chile.
Biden outlines plan for next round of COVID reliefThe president-elect warned Americans that "darkest days in the battle against COVID-19 are ahead of us."
Biden applauds COVID relief bill, pushes for morePresident-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed empathy with struggling families and applauded Congress for passing a coronavirus relief bill. (Dec. 22)
Black Lives Matter protesters to sue police over Covid detentions
Not enough evidence to say COVID vaccine will fail: ICMR-NARI on new strain of coronavirus
US virus aid add-on aims to end surprise med billsPeople with private health insurance will see the nasty shock of "surprise" medical bills virtually gone, thanks to a compromise included in the year-end..
Congress approves $900 billion COVID-19 relief billRelief could come as early as next week for millions of American, now that Congress has passed a $900 billion stimulus bill that includes $600 direct checks. CBS..
New ‘felony streaming’ measure is aimed at piracy services, not Twitch streamersPhoto by AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Yes, Congress approved a new bill Monday that would classify illegal streaming as a felony offense, but..
U.S. won’t require COVID tests for UK travelers -sources
Fauci and Azar receive Moderna vaccine
Dr. Fauci receives newest COVID-19 vaccineDr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has received the initial dose of the newest COVID-19 vaccine alongside other federal health..
'Culmination of years of research': Dr. Fauci gets Moderna's COVID-19 vaccineDr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, received his first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
Covid 19 coronavirus: Virus on every continent as first cases reported in AntarcticaAn Antarctic research station has reported cases of Covid-19, meaning the virus has now reached every continent on the planet.On Monday, the Chilean research..
Coronavirus spreads to Antarctic research stationThe virus reaches all seven continents after 36 people test positive at a Chilean research station.
Covid: Chile's president Sebastián Piñera fined $3,500 for no-mask selfieSebastián Piñera apologised for breaching Covid rules by posing for the photo on a beach this month.
Spectators brave heavy rain to see solar eclipse in Chile
