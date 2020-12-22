AP Top Stories December 22 P

Global  
 

Here are the top stories for Tuesday, December 22nd: Congress passes COVID aid bill; Fauci gets COVID vaccine; truck drivers stuck in UK; coronavirus-sniffing dogs deployed in Chile.
 
Biden outlines plan for next round of COVID relief

 The president-elect warned Americans that "darkest days in the battle against COVID-19 are ahead of us."
CBS News

Biden applauds COVID relief bill, pushes for more

 President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed empathy with struggling families and applauded Congress for passing a coronavirus relief bill. (Dec. 22)
 
USATODAY.com
Black Lives Matter protesters to sue police over Covid detentions [Video]

Black Lives Matter protesters to sue police over Covid detentions

Black Lives Matter protesters are to sue the police after a watchdog found theforce had been discriminatory in issuing fines to demonstrators.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
Not enough evidence to say COVID vaccine will fail: ICMR-NARI on new strain of coronavirus [Video]

Not enough evidence to say COVID vaccine will fail: ICMR-NARI on new strain of coronavirus

Director and scientist of ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), Dr Samiran Panda said, ?We have tested samples collected from the various parts of the country and haven't seen here the mutant strain of SARS-CoV2 found in the United Kingdom. Over the last 6-7 months, the viral genome studies that have taken place involving over 2,000 samples in India have not identified this mutation. It is premature to think that the efforts to develop a vaccine are going to fall apart. There isn't enough scientific evidence to say that the vaccine is going to fail." The spread of new strain of coronavirus in London and England has been found.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

US virus aid add-on aims to end surprise med bills

 People with private health insurance will see the nasty shock of "surprise" medical bills virtually gone, thanks to a compromise included in the year-end..
USATODAY.com

Congress approves $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill

 Relief could come as early as next week for millions of American, now that Congress has passed a $900 billion stimulus bill that includes $600 direct checks. CBS..
CBS News

New ‘felony streaming’ measure is aimed at piracy services, not Twitch streamers

 Photo by AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Yes, Congress approved a new bill Monday that would classify illegal streaming as a felony offense, but..
The Verge

U.S. won’t require COVID tests for UK travelers -sources [Video]

U.S. won’t require COVID tests for UK travelers -sources

The U.S. government does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant there, people briefed on the decision said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published
Fauci and Azar receive Moderna vaccine [Video]

Fauci and Azar receive Moderna vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar receive their Covid-19 vaccinations alongside other frontline National Institutes of Health clinical workers on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:38Published

Dr. Fauci receives newest COVID-19 vaccine

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has received the initial dose of the newest COVID-19 vaccine alongside other federal health..
USATODAY.com

'Culmination of years of research': Dr. Fauci gets Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, received his first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
 
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Virus on every continent as first cases reported in Antarctica

 An Antarctic research station has reported cases of Covid-19, meaning the virus has now reached every continent on the planet.On Monday, the Chilean research..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus spreads to Antarctic research station

 The virus reaches all seven continents after 36 people test positive at a Chilean research station.
BBC News

Covid: Chile's president Sebastián Piñera fined $3,500 for no-mask selfie

 Sebastián Piñera apologised for breaching Covid rules by posing for the photo on a beach this month.
BBC News
Spectators brave heavy rain to see solar eclipse in Chile [Video]

Spectators brave heavy rain to see solar eclipse in Chile

South America won't see another total eclipse of the sun until 2048.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Top 10 Local Sports Stories Of 2020 [Video]

Top 10 Local Sports Stories Of 2020

From NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown being arrested to legendary Dolphins head coach Don Shula passing away, the world of South Florida sports was full of unforgettable moments in 2010. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:00Published
FCA Replay December 18, 2020 [Video]

FCA Replay December 18, 2020

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA. The top stories for the week of December 18, 2020, include the launch of a limited-edition Alfa Romeo 4C Spider, the innovative..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:49Published
Congress reaches deal on new economic-relief bill, $600 stimulus payments [Video]

Congress reaches deal on new economic-relief bill, $600 stimulus payments

Top congressional lawmakers struck a late-night agreement on the last major obstacle to a COVID-19 economic relief package costing nearly $1 trillion, clearing the way for votes as early as Sunday...

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:43Published

