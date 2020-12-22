Biden Outlines Plan For New Round Of COVID Relief Once In Office
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday outlined the basics of what he plans to request from Congress in a new round of COVID-19 relief once he takes office, calling the just-passed aid bill a "down payment" in addressing the pandemic.
