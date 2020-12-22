Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Outlines Plan For New Round Of COVID Relief Once In Office

CBS 2 Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday outlined the basics of what he plans to request from Congress in a new round of COVID-19 relief once he takes office, calling the just-passed aid bill a "down payment" in addressing the pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: COVID Relief Offers Extra Unemployment Benefits

COVID Relief Offers Extra Unemployment Benefits 00:29

 COVID Relief Offers Extra Unemployment Benefits

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NY Mayor blasts relief bill [Video]

NY Mayor blasts relief bill

New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio blasts the new relief bill.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:56Published
Second round of PPP loans included in new COVID-19 relief package [Video]

Second round of PPP loans included in new COVID-19 relief package

A second round of help is on the way as Congress finally agrees on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:08Published
Everything you need to know about the new $900 billion COVID-19 relief package [Video]

Everything you need to know about the new $900 billion COVID-19 relief package

Lawmakers struck a nearly $900 billion COVID-19 relief deal including another round of stimulus checks and jobless benefits for struggling Americans.

Credit: USA Today Money (Domestic)     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden outlines plan for next round of COVID relief

 The president-elect warned Americans that "darkest days in the battle against COVID-19 are ahead of us."
CBS News

Does COVID deal signal a kinder, gentler McConnell who can work with Biden? Many Democrats are skeptical

 Mitch McConnell made no commitments on a new round of COVID relief in 2021 but he said he'd work with Joe Biden on it if he thinks it's necessary.
USATODAY.com

$900 billion COVID stimulus bill to include $600 checks, avoid government shutdown

 Congress has agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package which includes a new round of stimulus checks and restored supplemental unemployment benefits....
CBS News