BNSF train carrying crude oil derails, catches fire in Washington state near Canadian border

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Three to five tank cars derailed on Tuesday morning in Custer, a small town north of Seattle near the Canadian border, authorities said.
 
