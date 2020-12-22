West Point faces its worst cheating scandal in decades
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The U.S. Military Academy at West Point is at the center of an academic scandal after more than 70 cadets were accused of cheating on an online math exam. Of the group, 55 students have been found guilty of cheating. Tom Vanden Brook, a Pentagon correspondent for USA Today, joins CBSN to discuss what this means for the academy.
