Millions brace for snow and rain on Christmas Day
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
A pre-Christmas storm could affect your holiday plans. CBS New York weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the holiday forecast.
A pre-Christmas storm could affect your holiday plans. CBS New York weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the holiday forecast.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lonnie Quinn American weather presenter
Tracking the East Coast's biggest snowstorm in yearsThe winter storm is just getting started and CBS New York weathercaster Lonnie Quinn is tracking it all.
CBS News
Millions in the Northeast brace for biggest snowstorm in yearsMore than 60 million Americans are in the path of the biggest snowstorm in years. CBS New York weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
CBS News
Winter storm warnings as Midwest pummeled by snowSome 45 million Americans are under winter storm watches. CBS New York weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
CBS News
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
More Than 100 Parasitic Worms Removed from Man's StomachWelp, here's a Christmas nightmare -- a guy with a painful grumbling in his gut quickly learned more than 100 worms had set up shop in his body, and had to be..
TMZ.com
Congratulations, the US got you cryptocurrency regulation for ChristmasIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Under new proposed regulations from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, it may become much easier for..
The Verge
Gators star Keyontae Johnson released from hospitalJohnson is stable and will spend Christmas with his family.
CBS News
Florida's Keyontae Johnson Released From Hospital, Just In Time For Christmas!Christmas came early for Keyontae Johnson and his family ... the Florida Gators star is being released from the hospital!! The 21-year-old collapsed on the court..
TMZ.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources