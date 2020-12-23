Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Millions brace for snow and rain on Christmas Day

CBS News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
A pre-Christmas storm could affect your holiday plans. CBS New York weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the holiday forecast.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lonnie Quinn American weather presenter

Tracking the East Coast's biggest snowstorm in years

 The winter storm is just getting started and CBS New York weathercaster Lonnie Quinn is tracking it all.
CBS News

Millions in the Northeast brace for biggest snowstorm in years

 More than 60 million Americans are in the path of the biggest snowstorm in years. CBS New York weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
CBS News

Winter storm warnings as Midwest pummeled by snow

 Some 45 million Americans are under winter storm watches. CBS New York weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
CBS News

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

More Than 100 Parasitic Worms Removed from Man's Stomach

 Welp, here's a Christmas nightmare -- a guy with a painful grumbling in his gut quickly learned more than 100 worms had set up shop in his body, and had to be..
TMZ.com

Congratulations, the US got you cryptocurrency regulation for Christmas

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Under new proposed regulations from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, it may become much easier for..
The Verge

Gators star Keyontae Johnson released from hospital

 Johnson is stable and will spend Christmas with his family.
CBS News

Florida's Keyontae Johnson Released From Hospital, Just In Time For Christmas!

 Christmas came early for Keyontae Johnson and his family ... the Florida Gators star is being released from the hospital!! The 21-year-old collapsed on the court..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

NBC 26 weather forecast

Temperatures get back into the mid- to upper-30s Friday with some clouds moving in through the day. We could see a few snow showers Friday night into Saturday. The weekend will be relatively mild with..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Here’s How Your State Is Ranked For Christmas Spirit

 Telecommunications company CenturyLink has released data on which states they say have the most Christmas spirit. The top states for Christmas spirit in 2020...
Daily Caller Also reported by •ClashThe Verge

Brits in Brussels get lucky with their Christmas turkeys

 BRUSSELS (AP) — While many British citizens face an uncertain Christmas, some worried about the possibility of shortages on shop shelves, due to fears about...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Hereford Times

Covid 19 coronavirus: 5700 New Zealanders spending Christmas in managed isolation and quarantine

Covid 19 coronavirus: 5700 New Zealanders spending Christmas in managed isolation and quarantine Last year, Stacey McLean spent her Christmas and New Year's Eve with friends in a remote, snow-capped mountain hideaway in British Columbia. On Friday, her...
New Zealand Herald