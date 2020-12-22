Trump's Deutsche Bank Brokers Resign
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 (
2 hours ago) Rosemary Vrablic, who facilitated hundreds of millions of dollars in loans for President Donald Trump's company from Deutsche Bank, has resigned from her post as managing director and senior banker in the German lender's management division, reports The New York Times.
