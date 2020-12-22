Global  
 

Trump's Deutsche Bank Brokers Resign

Newsmax Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Rosemary Vrablic, who facilitated hundreds of millions of dollars in loans for President Donald Trump's company from Deutsche Bank, has resigned from her post as managing director and senior banker in the German lender's management division, reports The New York Times.
