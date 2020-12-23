"Season of Giving": José Andrés on mission to keep Americans fed and restaurants open
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Celebrity Chef José Andrés has been feeding the hungry while keeping restaurants in business during the coronavirus pandemic. Chip Reid reports for our series "Season of Giving."
Celebrity Chef José Andrés has been feeding the hungry while keeping restaurants in business during the coronavirus pandemic. Chip Reid reports for our series "Season of Giving."
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
José Andrés Spanish-American chef
Jose Andres is on a mission to feed the hungryThe celebrity chef's nonprofit pays restaurants to prepare hot meals for the hungry.
CBS News
Kabul under siege, Feeding Puerto Rico, "The Greek Freak"Kabul under siege while America's longest war rages on; then, José Andrés feeds the people of Puerto Rico; and, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks'..
CBS News
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
'A disgrace': Trump demands bigger stimulus checks in $900 billion COVID-19 relief package passed by CongressTrump called the COVID relief package a "disgrace" and called for increasing direct payments to Americans, but he stopped short of saying he would veto the..
USATODAY.com
Food bank demand soars as Americans struggle with unemploymentThe economic fallout of the pandemic is crushing middle class families, who are relying on food banks to help them survive. Mark Strassmann reports.
CBS News
COVID-19 relief bill extends eviction ban, provides rental assistance to millions of AmericansThe new COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress will extend the nationwide ban on evictions until the end of January. Shamus Roller, the executive director of..
CBS News
'For the patients we couldn't save'Americans are warming up to taking a vaccine. More than 3 million people died in 2020. Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris' Senate seat. It's Tuesday's..
USATODAY.com
Chip Reid American journalist
Congressional leaders reach agreement on $900 billion COVID-19 relief packageDemocrats and Republicans have "finalized a deal" on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package. It's unclear when they will vote on it, although the government is..
CBS News
Trump signs two-day spending bill, narrowly avoiding federal shutdownPresident Trump signed a stopgap spending bill Friday night, aimed at extending a midnight deadline to keep the federal government funded and avoid a shutdown...
CBS News
"Season of Giving": Teacher saves custodian's life with kidney donationA school custodian was in need of kidney transplant. Taking her father's advice, a teacher donated hers. Chip Reid shares the good news in our holiday series..
CBS News
Related news from verified sources