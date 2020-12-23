Global  
 

"Season of Giving": José Andrés on mission to keep Americans fed and restaurants open

CBS News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Celebrity Chef José Andrés has been feeding the hungry while keeping restaurants in business during the coronavirus pandemic. Chip Reid reports for our series "Season of Giving."
