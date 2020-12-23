Cayman Judge Cuts Georgia Teen's Sentence to 2 Months for Violating COVID Protocols
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Skylar Mack, and 18-year-old Georgia college student had her jail sentence reduced from four months to two on Tuesday after appeals from her family, the Cayman Compass reports.
