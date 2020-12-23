Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bodycam video released after California man dies while in police custody

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Police body camera video released Monday by authorities in Southern California shows the violent arrest of a man in a grocery store who later died earlier this month. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Bodycam video shows police officer fatally shoot unarmed Black man

Bodycam video shows police officer fatally shoot unarmed Black man 02:52

 A Columbus, Ohio police officer is under investigation for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man. The mayor of Columbus called for the officer’s “immediate termination.”

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Footage shows Black man fatally shot by Columbus police [Video]

Footage shows Black man fatally shot by Columbus police

[NFA] WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Police in Columbus, Ohio, said they relieved an officer of duty after he fatally shot an unarmed Black man on Tuesday. The city's second law enforcement shooting death..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published
London man 'armed with suspected firearm' arrested after walking into Park Royal bank [Video]

London man 'armed with suspected firearm' arrested after walking into Park Royal bank

A West London man in his late teens was "armed with a suspected firearm" and walked into a Park Royal bank on December 23, but was detained by armed police officers soon after.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published
Body cam video leaves questions unanswered in Columbus police shooting of Andre Hill [Video]

Body cam video leaves questions unanswered in Columbus police shooting of Andre Hill

Andre Hill was approaching a Columbus police officer with his phone in hand when he was fatally shot.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

SoCal Man Dies in Police Custody, Beaten with Baton & Held Down

 The family of a Southern California man who died in police custody says he got the same treatment as George Floyd ... which can now be seen on video as...
TMZ.com