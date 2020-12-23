Bodycam video released after California man dies while in police custody
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Police body camera video released Monday by authorities in Southern California shows the violent arrest of a man in a grocery store who later died earlier this month.
Police body camera video released Monday by authorities in Southern California shows the violent arrest of a man in a grocery store who later died earlier this month.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources