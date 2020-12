You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump announces new list of pardons of former lawmakers and aide



CNN’s Pamela Brown and John Berman discuss the list of people President Trump has just pardoned, including former campaign aide George Papadopoulous, two former US congressmen and others. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:29 Published 24 minutes ago Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons



CNN reports President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office. The appeals come on the heels of Trump's decision to pardon his.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 3 weeks ago Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser



President Donald Trump announced Flynn's pardon on Wednesday via Twitter. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published on November 26, 2020

Related news from verified sources US election: Donald Trump announces batch of pardons before leaving office US President Donald Trump today pardoned 15 people, including Republican allies, a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe and former government...

New Zealand Herald 1 hour ago