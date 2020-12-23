Global  
 

Cayman Judge Cuts Georgia Teen's Sentence to 2 Months for Violating COVID Protocols

Skylar Mack, an 18-year-old Georgia college student, had her jail sentence reduced from 4 months to 2 on Tuesday after appeals from her family, the Cayman Compass reports.
 A Georgia college student may be held in jail in the Cayman Islands until April 2021 for violating coronavirus quarantine.

Georgia teen's jail sentence in Cayman Islands reduced to 2 months as family pleads for her release

 Skylar Mack, a Georgia teenager who has been imprisoned in the Cayman Islands since Dec. 12 for breaking COVID-19 protocols, had her jail sentence reduced from...
