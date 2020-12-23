Global  
 

Trump pardons 2 men who pleaded guilty in Russia investigation

CBS News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
President Trump issued more than a dozen pardons late Tuesday as he rounds out the final days of his presidency. Chip Reid has the latest.
 President Donald Trump announced a wave of lame duck pardons, including two for men who pleaded guilty in Robert Mueller’s investigation, as well as ones for Republican allies who once served in Congress and military contractors involved in a deadly shooting of Iraqi civilians. CNN’s Evan Perez...

Trump blasts COVID-19 economic relief package and demands changes

 President Trump indicated Tuesday night that he would not sign the massive COVID-19 economic relief package, bringing new risk to the effort to provide financial..
CBS News

Biden Assails Trump Over Handling of Russia Hack

 “This assault happened on Donald Trump’s watch when he wasn’t watching,’’ President-elect Joseph R. Biden said.
NYTimes.com

Joe Exotic's Pardon Request Finally Makes It to Trump's Desk

 Joe Exotic says he's been reassured his pardon request has finally made its way to President Trump -- and the only thing left to do now is ... wait, but Trump's..
TMZ.com

"Season of Giving": José Andrés on mission to keep Americans fed and restaurants open

 Celebrity Chef José Andrés has been feeding the hungry while keeping restaurants in business during the coronavirus pandemic. Chip Reid reports for our series..
CBS News

Congressional leaders reach agreement on $900 billion COVID-19 relief package

 Democrats and Republicans have "finalized a deal" on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package. It's unclear when they will vote on it, although the government is..
CBS News

Trump signs two-day spending bill, narrowly avoiding federal shutdown

 President Trump signed a stopgap spending bill Friday night, aimed at extending a midnight deadline to keep the federal government funded and avoid a shutdown...
CBS News

"Season of Giving": Teacher saves custodian's life with kidney donation

 A school custodian was in need of kidney transplant. Taking her father's advice, a teacher donated hers. Chip Reid shares the good news in our holiday series..
CBS News

