Durant Returns With 22 And A Nets Rout Of Warriors
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Durant shook off 18 months of rust in a matter of moments and finished with 22 points in 25 minutes of his first official game since rupturing his Achilles tendon while playing for Golden State in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.
