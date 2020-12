You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thune Not In Favor Of Senate Overturning Election



CNN Reports that House Republicans met with Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence. They discussed their plan to overturn the Electoral College votes in January. Senate Majority whip John Thune slammed their.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:33 Published 13 hours ago President Trump Asks Sen. Ted Cruz To Argue Texas Election Lawsuit Should Supreme Court Move Forward



A spokesperson for Senator Ted Cruz-R TX confirmed to CBS 11 that President Trump asked Sen. Cruz on Tuesday night, Dec. 8, to argue the Texas General Election lawsuit should it move forward in the.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Tells Trump To Start Transition



On Sunday, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said Pres. Donald Trump should begin the transition process to President-elect Joe Biden. "President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:26 Published on November 23, 2020