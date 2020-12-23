Mexico Close to Start Vaccination With Pfizer Shot Delivery
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Mexico will receive an initial batch of Pfizer Inc.'s Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, putting the country in a neck-and-neck race with Chile to become the first Latin American nation to apply the life-saving treatment.
