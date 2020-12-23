Today in History for December 23rd
Highlights of this day in history: The Christmas poem 'A Visit from St. Nicholas' is first published; Former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo is executed; Mormon religion founder Joseph Smith, Jr. is born; North Korea releases the 82 U.S. Seamen. (Dec. 23)
Hideki Tojo 40th Prime Minister of Japan
Joseph Smith the founder of the Latter Day Saint movement
Mormonism Religious tradition of the Latter Day Saint movement
North Korea Country in East Asia
