Today in History for December 23rd

the founder of the Latter Day Saint movement

Joseph Smith the founder of the Latter Day Saint movement

Why is North Korea promoting the humble spud in movies, culinary shows, and news reports?

The incoming Biden administration will need to make Iran a priority, said Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency. He..

South Korea's parliament on Monday (local time) approved contentious legislation criminalising the flying of propaganda leaflets by balloon toward North Korea,..

N. Korea wasted chance with Trump: U.S. envoy Pyongyang squandered an opportunity to fundamentally reinvent its relationship with the United States during Donald Trump's presidency, Washington's top North Korea envoy said on Thursday. Olivia Chan reports.

Farmers’ protest: Relay hunger strike today across all protesting sites



Farmer unions announced relay hunger strike from December 21 onwards at all protest sites to press for the repeal of the Centre's new agri laws. The agitating farmer unions have been threatening of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:35 Published 2 days ago

Farmers agitation: Protesters to observe 'Shaheedi Diwas' at Delhi-UP Border



Farmers continue to hold protest against centre's three farm laws. The protest has entered 25th day at Delhi-UP border on December 20. Protesters will observe 'Shaheedi Diwas' today at the protest.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:00 Published 3 days ago