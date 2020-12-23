Global  
 

Today in History for December 23rd

Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Highlights of this day in history: The Christmas poem 'A Visit from St. Nicholas' is first published; Former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo is executed; Mormon religion founder Joseph Smith, Jr. is born; North Korea releases the 82 U.S. Seamen. (Dec. 23)
 
Hideki Tojo Hideki Tojo 40th Prime Minister of Japan


Joseph Smith Joseph Smith the founder of the Latter Day Saint movement


Mormonism Mormonism Religious tradition of the Latter Day Saint movement


North Korea North Korea Country in East Asia

