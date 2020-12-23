Global  
 

Trump suggests he might not sign COVID relief bill

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted the bipartisan $900 billion pandemic relief package passed by Congress and suggested he may not sign it. (Dec. 23)
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
Trump grants clemency to 20 people [Video]

Trump grants clemency to 20 people

President Donald Trump on Tuesday (December 22) issued a flurry of pardons and commutations. His clemency list included two people convicted in the investigation into Russia's election interference and three former GOP lawmakers. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

Trump pardons 2 men who pleaded guilty in Russia investigation

 President Trump issued more than a dozen pardons late Tuesday as he rounds out the final days of his presidency. Chip Reid has the latest.
CBS News

Covid-19: India reports 23,950 new cases

 NEW DELHI: India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,00,99,066 with 23,950 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from..
IndiaTimes

Passenger Who Had Medical Emergency on Flight Died of Covid-19, Coroner Says

 The episode in Louisiana raised concerns about the risks travelers face, even with heightened safety precautions in place.
NYTimes.com
Local hospitals continue receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses [Video]

Local hospitals continue receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses

William Moccio is a Vietnam War Army veteran, and now, the first patient at James A. Haley Veteran’s Hospital to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:49Published

Buried in Covid Relief Bill: Billions to Soothe the Richest

 The voluminous coronavirus relief and spending bill that blasted through Congress on Monday includes provisions — good, bad and just plain strange — that few..
NYTimes.com

Trump blasts COVID-19 economic relief package and demands changes

 President Trump indicated Tuesday night that he would not sign the massive COVID-19 economic relief package, bringing new risk to the effort to provide financial..
CBS News

Buried in Pandemic Aid Bill: Billions to Soothe the Richest

 The voluminous coronavirus relief and spending bill that blasted through Congress on Monday includes provisions — good, bad and just plain strange — that few..
NYTimes.com

COVID Relief bill passed by congress [Video]

COVID Relief bill passed by congress

Congress has passed the COVID relief bill. Now they are waiting on president trump to sign it into law.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:06Published
President Trump Tells Congress To Rewrite COVID Relief Bill [Video]

President Trump Tells Congress To Rewrite COVID Relief Bill

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports President Trump said the $600 stimulus checks for Americans just isn't enough.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:58Published
Restaurant Owner Criticizes Stimulus Bill, Calls New COVID Restrictions 'Salt In The Wound' [Video]

Restaurant Owner Criticizes Stimulus Bill, Calls New COVID Restrictions 'Salt In The Wound'

If you walk one block in Boston’s South End, you see a picture indicative of the pandemic’s effect on restaurants. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:23Published

Stock futures flat after Trump calls Covid stimulus bill unsuitable

 Equities slipped on Tuesday despite Congress passing a bill with $900 billion in pandemic aid after months long negations.
Upworthy

US COVID-19 relief bill includes $7 billion for broadband internet access

 Congress’ long-awaited COVID-19 relief bill could be good news for those who need to learn and work remotely during the pandemic. Axios has learned the package...
engadget Also reported by •TechCrunch