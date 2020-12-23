Trump suggests he might not sign COVID relief bill
President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted the bipartisan $900 billion pandemic relief package passed by Congress and suggested he may not sign it. (Dec. 23)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump grants clemency to 20 people
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
Trump pardons 2 men who pleaded guilty in Russia investigationPresident Trump issued more than a dozen pardons late Tuesday as he rounds out the final days of his presidency. Chip Reid has the latest.
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid-19: India reports 23,950 new casesNEW DELHI: India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,00,99,066 with 23,950 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from..
IndiaTimes
Passenger Who Had Medical Emergency on Flight Died of Covid-19, Coroner SaysThe episode in Louisiana raised concerns about the risks travelers face, even with heightened safety precautions in place.
NYTimes.com
Local hospitals continue receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:49Published
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Buried in Covid Relief Bill: Billions to Soothe the RichestThe voluminous coronavirus relief and spending bill that blasted through Congress on Monday includes provisions — good, bad and just plain strange — that few..
NYTimes.com
Trump blasts COVID-19 economic relief package and demands changesPresident Trump indicated Tuesday night that he would not sign the massive COVID-19 economic relief package, bringing new risk to the effort to provide financial..
CBS News
Buried in Pandemic Aid Bill: Billions to Soothe the RichestThe voluminous coronavirus relief and spending bill that blasted through Congress on Monday includes provisions — good, bad and just plain strange — that few..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources