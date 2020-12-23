Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

On This Day: 23 December 2018

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
In 2018, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married at their home in Nashville, Tennessee. Eight months later, Hemsworth filed for divorce. (Dec. 23)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Liam Hemsworth Liam Hemsworth Australian actor

Miley Cyrus will always love her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth [Video]

Miley Cyrus will always love her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth, revealing she will always love the actor.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus American singer, songwriter, and actress

Miley Cyrus eyes Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello collaboration [Video]

Miley Cyrus eyes Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello collaboration

Miley Cyrus has proposed having a "three way" in the recording studio with pop couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Miley Cyrus marks 10 years since infamous bong-smoking video leak [Video]

Miley Cyrus marks 10 years since infamous bong-smoking video leak

Miley Cyrus has poked fun at her decade-old bong-smoking controversy by recalling the incident in a post online.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States


Tennessee Tennessee State of the United States of America

College football COVID-19 updates: Army to replace Tennessee in Liberty Bowl

 Army is replacing Tennessee in Liberty Bowl after the Volunteers pulled out over COVID-19 cases. Iowa's football program is also having an outbreak.
USATODAY.com

As COVID cases surge, many still plan holiday travel

 COVID cases are rising sharply in Tennessee and other states, as many people still say they plan to travel for the upcoming holidays despite warnings from health..
CBS News

AP Top Stories December 21 A

 Here's the latest for Monday December 21st: Congress to vote on coronavirus relief deal; Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine; COVID patients overwhelming California..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

‘Fortnite' Debuts 'Black Panther' Skin and 'Wakanda Forever' Emote [Video]

‘Fortnite' Debuts 'Black Panther' Skin and 'Wakanda Forever' Emote

‘Fortnite' Debuts 'Black Panther' Skin , and 'Wakanda Forever' Emote. The new skin was introduced by Epic Games on Dec. 21. It's part of a bundle that also includes Captain Marvel and Taskmaster..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:47Published
Shocked birdwatcher captures two private light aircraft swooping down over estuary - a mere eight FEET from surface of water [Video]

Shocked birdwatcher captures two private light aircraft swooping down over estuary - a mere eight FEET from surface of water

This shocking footage shows the moment two light aircraft swooped so low over an estuary that they were almost "skimming the water".The two pilots were spotted soaring along a sea wall at the River..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
TikTok is freaking out about December 21 and coming up with all sorts of theories [Video]

TikTok is freaking out about December 21 and coming up with all sorts of theories

According to TikTok users, December 21 marks an important day.Not only are Jupiter and Saturn set to align and appear as a double planet for the first time in 800 years, but great things (including..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

United States: Congress Seeks To Amend Securities Laws On Disgorgement - Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

 The House of Representatives (on Dec. 8, 2020) and the Senate (on Dec. 11, 2020) passed the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for...
Mondaq

Nigeria: Air Peace Launches 11-Hour Nonstop Flight to Jamaica - Official

 [Premium Times] The official says the aircraft will fly into Montego Bay again on Dec. 27, 2020 for the return flight on Dec. 28, stressing: "Air Peace has the...
allAfrica.com

Unblock and watch your favourite streaming sites with PureVPN

 *SAVE 89%:* A five-year subscription to PureVPN is on sale for £0.99 per month as of Dec. 23, saving you 89% on list price. ...
Mashable